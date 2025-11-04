Nonprofit donating body armor to Henry County Sheriff’s Office K9

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — K9 Nero with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest will be embroidered with the message ‘This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’ and is expected to be delivered within 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 with the mission of providing bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies across the United States.

Since its founding, the organization has donated over 6,225 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, made possible through private and corporate donations.

The program is available to U.S. law enforcement dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified, as well as K9s with expired vests.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, with a single donation of $1,050 sponsoring one vest, which is valued at $1,800.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call (508) 824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

