Noah’s Ark announces death of Shawn-Shawn, gibbon-siamang hybrid born in 1975

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary announced a longtime primate resident of the sanctuary had died.

Earlier this week, Shawn-Shawn, a hybrid gibbon-siamang living at Noah’s Ark, was humanely euthanized after what the organization called a brief period of decline.

Shawn-Shawn was born at Zoo Atlanta in 1975 and was named for a term of endearment in Taiwan, a Noah’s Ark representative said. The name was chosen in honor of the primate’s parents’ native habitat.

The primate’s birth also marked what Noah’s Ark said was the “first, albeit serendipitous” hybrid breeding of a male Mueller’s gibbon and a female siamang that lived together in captivity at Zoo Atlanta.

Shawn-Shawn’s species was described as a “siabon” or “gibbang” in a report by the New York Times from 1979, the nonprofit said.

Noah’s Ark welcomed Shawn-Shawn to the sanctuary in 1997.

In mid-December, Noah’s Ark staff said they’d noticed Shawn-Shawn’s loss of appetite and an increasing amount of lethargy, or lack of energy.

In a medical exam before Christmas, veterinary staff noticed abdominal bloating and took Shawn-Shawn to a vet clinic for a radiograph, which found changes to her kidneys, potential heart failure and possible cancer.

Staff at Noah’s Ark Sanctuary then made the decision to euthanize Shawn-Shawn to end her suffering.

"The difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Shawn-Shawn to end her discomfort, with vets noting that she would likely not survive surgery," the nonprofit said. “The University of Georgia will perform a full necropsy with results anticipated to help learn more about the cause of Shawn-Shawn’s decline.”

The organization plans to memorialize Shawn-Shawn’s cremated remains after the necropsy is completed.

“She was a true visitor favorite also beloved by staff and volunteers,” Noah’s Ark said. “We will forever miss our beloved Shawn-Shawn.”

