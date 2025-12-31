It’s New Year’s Eve, what fireworks can I launch in Georgia?

ATLANTA — It’s almost time for the calendar to change over and ring in 2026.

For Georgia, that means you can grab a lighter or match, find a fuse and let it rip.

If you decide the only way you can bring in the end of 2025 is with sparks and fire, you’ll need to know what you can light, how long you can do fire away and where to set up your launch pads.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

When can you shoot fireworks?

Under a law passed in 2018, local governments in Georgia are allowed to choose how to regulate the use of fireworks.

For residents who live in cities that decide to regulate fireworks, Georgia laws allow fireworks statewide on the following days: New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, July 3, July 4 and Labor Day.

Legislators behind the law did not include Memorial Day. The law also allows the governor to suspend all fireworks use if there is a drought.

How late can you shoot fireworks?

On July 4, you have until midnight to finish shooting off fireworks. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks are allowed until 1 a.m.

Check with your county or city if they choose to regulate because their times may vary.

What kinds of fireworks can you shoot in Georgia?

Firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sky rockets, sparklers, smoke and punk, fountains, missiles, novelties, crackle and strobe, parachutes, wheels, spinners, sky flyers, display shells and mortars are legal under Georgia law.

You must be at least 18 years old to purchase fireworks.

Where can’t you launch them?

It’s illegal to launch fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or a combination of drugs and alcohol.

You also can’t launch fireworks within 100 yards (that’s 300 feet) away from:

Electric plant

Water treatment plant

Waste-water treatment plant

Anywhere selling gasoline or combustible liquids

Anywhere producing, refining, processing, or blending flammable or combustible liquids or gases

Public or private electric substations

Jails or prisons

Boundaries of any public-use air facility or public-use landing platform for use by helicopters

Any historic site, park, recreational area, or property owned by a governing authority of a county or municipal corporation, or the state of Georgia

Hospitals, nursing homes, or health care facilities

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group