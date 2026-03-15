Metro Atlanta veterans museum renamed to honor longtime county employee, Purple Heart recipient

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — In honor of a longtime county employee, museum co-founder and veteran with multiple military honors, the Henry County Museum renamed the Heritage Park Veterans Museum.

Command Sergeant Major James “Jim” Joyce passed away in August 2025.

To honor his lifetime of service to the United States and Henry County, the veterans museum is now named for Joyce.

During Joyce’s military career, he earned both the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart, the county said.

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After retiring, county officials said Joyce stayed active in Henry County, volunteering at the museum and helping to lead the county’s Sept. 11 and Veterans Day ceremonies, in addition to other civic contributions.

“His legacy of leadership, kindness and service has left a lasting impact on veterans, families and the communities he served,” Henry County Manager Cheri Matthews.

The county board voted unanimously to rename the museum on March 3.

The museum is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.

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