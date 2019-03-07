Metro Atlanta Home Depot robbers becoming violent, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A pair of suspected robbers is getting more and more violent.
So far, police say they have hit stores in more than half a dozen cities in metro Atlanta.
Police say video shows one man pepper-spraying a loss prevention officer when he tried to stop them.
We’re talking to police about what the dangerous thieves are after, in a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Investigators said the couple hit at least nine Home Depot stores in McDonough, Riverdale, Griffin, LaGrange, Newnan and Lovejoy.
Cameras recorded the couple shoplifting and leaving a McDonough store.
