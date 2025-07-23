Man abandons puppies inside Henry County Goodwill, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said left multiple puppies inside a store.

Henry County officials said it happened Monday around 9:45 a.m. at the Goodwill on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

Officers said the suspect grabbed a shopping cart and placed seven Australian Shepherd-type puppies inside.

The man then brought the cart inside the store and left, police said.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect can call Animal Control Officer J. Haslam at 470-991-1561, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

