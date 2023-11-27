At least 23 killed, multiple injured in car crashes across state on holiday travel period, GSP says

GEORGIA — Georgia State Patrol is investigating several crashes that left multiple people dead and several injured over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

As of early Monday morning, at least 23 people died in car crashes across the state.

The travel period lasted from Wednesday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

On Thanksgiving morning, a busy Henry County interstate was shut down for several hours due to a crash involving an Amazon tractor-trailer.

According to the investigation, an Amazon tractor-trailer was driving north on I-75 when it hit the back of a Toyota SUV. As it continued north, the Amazon semi hit a second tractor-trailer, forcing it to end in a jack-knifed position across all lanes of I-75 north.

GSP officials added that troopers were called to investigate fatal crashes in Hinesville, Columbus, Newnan, Griffin, Brunswick, Sylvania and Dublin however, they have not released any additional information.

The conditions and identities of all of the victims have not been released.

All of the crashes remain under investigation.

