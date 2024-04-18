‘I just braced for impact:’ Woman says she was nearly hit by man accused of stealing ambulance

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman says she was almost hit by the man accused of hijacking an ambulance.

Deputies arrested Ladarius Williams after Clayton County sheriff deputies say he led them on a county-wide pursuit. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke to a driver who said the suspect almost crashed into her.

“I’m happy to be here and to even see this day,” driver ShaVonda Thomas said.

Thomas believes she came close to losing her life on Wednesday.

“I was thinking how bad am I going to get hurt,” Thomas said.

She told Washington she was in a turning lane along Morrow Road in Clayton County when suddenly she saw an ambulance swerving out of control and barrelling straight towards her SUV.

“I just braced for impact, because I thought he was going to hit me. He swerved and kind of lost control for a bit and then missed me again and police were right behind him,” Thomas said.

Thomas says the ambulance came so close that she locked eyes with the driver.

“He did not look like an ambulance driver and I just felt like it was something suspicious,” she recalled.

According to sheriff deputies, Williams hijacked an Amerimed private ambulance from Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge while he was being treated.

Deputies told Channel 2 Action News that Williams was driving so recklessly that the paramedics in the back of the ambulance were forced to jump out while it was still moving.

According to the incident report, deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers pursued Williams into Clayton County.

They used stop sticks and a PIT maneuver to stop the ambulance. It crashed into a power pole.

“The cops and all of that and I saw the ambulance and a guy there on the ground.”

Deputies sent pictures of Williams after they said he tried to run away. They tased him and placed him under arrest.

Thomas says she’s grateful no one was seriously hurt.

“It barely missed me. I’m here and I’m thankful,” Thomas said.

Williams is charged with several felonies. He is still in custody.

