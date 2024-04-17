Chase with stolen ambulance ends by crashing into power pole in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State Patrol are currently investigating a crash involving an ambulance.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to stay away from Tara Blvd. and Dixon Rd. due to heavy police presence.

Police confirmed that they assisted GSP in a chase with a stolen ambulance that started in Henry County and ended in Clayton County.

Photos from the scene show an Amerimed ambulance crashed into a power pole off the side of the road.

It’s unclear if there was a patient inside at the time of the crash.

Another photo from the scene shows a shirtless man on the ground being detained by authorities. The man has not been identified.

Atlanta police also appear to be on the scene assisting investigators.

