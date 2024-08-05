Henry County police looking for Home Depot shoplifting suspects

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been hitting Home Depot locations in multiple locations, including Henry County and police are asking for the public’s help to locate the men.
HCPO say the men entered a Home Depot location at 1750 Jonesboro Road in McDonough earlier this year.
Officials say the men went to purchase a new tool and then switched it out with an old tool for a cash refund.
The two men have reportedly done this at multiple Home Depot locations in surrounding counties, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incidents or the identities of the suspects are asked to contact Detective R. Leduc at 770-288-8254, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or can text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
