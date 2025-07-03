Henry County homicide suspect dies after chase on I-75: GBI

COOK COUNTY, Ga. — A Virginia man wanted in connection to a Henry County homicide has died after officials say he shot himself during a chase.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as 31-year-old Daquona Verdale Peede.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol said around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday they tried to stop Peede near mile marker 34 on Interstate 75. Officials said Peede drove off and started a chase with both departments.

The GBI said a trooper ended the chase with a PIT maneuver. When deputies and troopers started to approach Peede’s car, they said he shot himself.

He later died at the hospital. The GBI said an autopsy will be performed at its Macon office.

Henry County police have not said which homicide Peede was wanted for.

Channel 2 Action News has made multiple requests to the department for more information, but we have not heard back as of Thursday.

