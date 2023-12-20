Henry County Animal Humane Society says county is evicting the shelter from its building

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Humane Society announced this week that the county is evicting the shelter from its building. This news makes it dire for animals needing forever homes.

The shelter has been located on Work Camp Road in McDonough since 2005. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the humane society said it has to be out of the building by Feb. 1.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shelter says it has several issues that need to be addressed before the deadline, mainly finding homes for the animals and a new building.

Anyone interested in learning about the adoption process can do so at henryhumane.com. The shelter also asked that anyone who has information on where they could relocate to reach out info@henryhumane.com.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Henry County Government to learn more about the reason for this eviction.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mother says her son with autism was assaulted by paraprofessional at Rockdale school

©2023 Cox Media Group