Henry Co. homeowner grateful nearby tire fire didn’t damage her house

HENRY COUNTY, Ga — A homeowner in Henry County says she’s grateful her house is still standing following a massive commercial fire near her home early Saturday morning.

Ebonee Ines told Channel 2 that she and her family were asleep when all of the sudden, they heard a loud explosion. As soon as they rushed outside, they spotted large flames and thick smoke coming from a tire warehouse.

“(Flames) as big as the trees, it was coming above the trees,” she said. “It was just rising. It just continued to keep on going. It was just a horrible sight to see. It was really scary.”

It was around 4 a.m. when firefighters responded to reports of a fire off Westridge Parkway.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but investigators believe the fire started in a staging area outside of the warehouse.

Although the flames never spread to neighboring subdivisions, fire officials ordered residents to stay inside because the smell of burning rubber was so potent.

“You smelled the debris,” she added. “You smelled the tire fumes. It was very strong.”

There were no reported injuries. As of Saturday evening, fire crews remained on the scene as they continued to monitor hot spots despite the rain.

