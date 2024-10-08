Henry Co. Elections Director resigns after ‘discovery of several infractions, administrative errors’

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Effective immediately, the Henry County Director of Elections has resigned and another member of the office has s stepped in to oversee elections for November.

On Monday night, county officials announced that Elections Director Ameika Banks had left her post, “following the discovery of several infractions and administrative errors.”

While the details of what those infractions and errors had been were not immediately clear, the county said they remain “fully committed to maintaining the integrity of its elections processes and ensuring a smooth continuation of leadership.”

To that end, Banks’ position will be filled by Assistant Elections Director Leigh Phillips, who will serve as Interim Director.

According to the county, Banks served as Elections Director for several years but stepped down after an internal review identified procedural mistakes.

Still, the county said it had not found evidence that previous election results were impacted by the mistakes.

“These issues, while concerning, have not impacted the outcome of any election but have prompted a necessary leadership change to restore confidence in the office,” the county said in a statement.

According to the Henry County Government, Phillips’ work as the interim director going forward will ensure the upcoming election is not disrupted and that her leadership will focus on reinforcing transparency, efficiency and integrity for election operations.

“We want to assure the public that despite the recent challenges, Henry County’s commitment to upholding a fair, transparent and secure election process remains unwavering,” County Manager Cheri Matthews said. “I am confident that our Elections Board and their interim leadership team is well-equipped to guide Henry County through this transition.”

Chief Superior Court Judge Brian Amero appointed Phillips, using authority from House Bill 1043 of 2014.

Going forward, HB 1043 will also require Amero to select the Elections Director, based on the recommendation of a grand jury, the county said.

“Henry County voters are encouraged to participate in the upcoming elections with full confidence that their votes will be accurately and securely counted. The Elections Office remains committed to its core mission of delivering free, fair and secure elections for all residents,” county officials said, closing out their announcement.

