Henry Co. deputies recognized for saving a juror’s life

Four Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies received a Lifesaving Award this week after helping save the life of someone who stopped breathing.

The deputies were on duty a couple of weeks ago at the Henry County Courthouse when a juror had a medical emergency and suddenly stopped breathing.

Sergeant Brian Belcher, Corporal Reginald Smith, Deputy Donald Gilmer and Deputy Timothy Sterret immediately jumped into action administering CPR to the fallen juror, something they had to keep up for a long period of time after the on-site AED failed to work.

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All four deputies were honored on March 19 by Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, Judge Vincent Lotti and several other members of the command staff.

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The sheriff’s office also acknowledged nurse Lori McReynolds, who happened to be at the courthouse when the emergency occurred and immediately jumped in to help the deputies save the juror.

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