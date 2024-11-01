‘He preyed on me:’ Woman says off-duty officer sexually assaulted her when she needed help

LITHONIA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman says she stopped an off-duty Lithonia police officer for help, and instead of helping her, he sexually assaulted her.

Now the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened.

The woman says Lithonia Reserve Police Officer Brandon Simpson violated her in the worst way. She said it really bothers her because she has officers in her family and thinks highly of them.

“I know cops just don’t arrest people. They help people,” she told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

The woman said Simpson was in a black Tahoe with what she thought were government tags on Interstate-75 near Stockbridge. She later learned he was in his personal vehicle .

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She was very upset after she had threatened her child’s father with a weapon and he said he was calling the police. She left and that’s when she says she was so upset she asked Simpson for help getting home.

“I’m crying. I’m distraught.,” she says.

She says Simpson agreed to follow her home to Locust Grove. Once there she said he asked her for a hug to calm her down.

“So we’re hugging and his hands go down. And like grab my butt. And picks me up,” she says.

She says he then forced her to perform oral sex and then pleasured himself on her. She reported it to Locust Grove police.

Her attorney, Dexter Wimbish, says they met with Locust Grove and the GBI and they said Officer Simpson said the sex was consensual.

“And under the law it can’t be consensual because he is an authority figure. He was there to help her, not hurt her,” Wimbush said.

The woman insists it wasn’t consensual.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jones reached Officer Simpson by phone.

“Did you sexually assault her?” he asked.

Simpson said he couldn’t comment and asked Jones to get all the facts before presenting the story.

The woman says Simpson doesn’t deserve to walk the streets.

“I believe someone like that needs to be in jail. He’s a predator. He preyed on me.”

The GBI says its investigation continues.

Lithonia police have placed Simpson on administrative leave.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group