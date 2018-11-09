Georgia military dad surprises kids at school ahead of Veteran's day

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Two Henry County students got a major surprise Friday when their Marine father flew home early from overseas and popped into their classrooms.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington was at Ola Elementary School when Sgt. Garen Evans surprised his oldest son, Cooper, who broke down in tears.
Garen has been stationed in Japan for the last seven months and was scheduled to come home in December. He will get to spend Veteran's Day weekend with his family.
We'll show you the moment the military dad's son looked up to see his father, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
