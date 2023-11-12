Cyber security threat causes issues for Henry County Schools network, officials say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A cyber security threat will keep teachers and students off Henry County School’s network for some time.
The district alerted state and federal agencies when it learned of the suspicious activity.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It says safety has not been compromised as alert systems like fire alarms and entrance buzzers remain operational.
The restricted access means getting grades or lessons will be limited.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘It’s real, GET OUT!’ Hundreds evacuated from Atlanta apartment complex as crews battle large fire
- More than 20 people accused of stealing money by filing false settlement claims, Ga. deputies say
- Family of Ga. nursing student among 5 killed in crash opens tutoring boutique in her honor
A timeline was not shared on when these security issues will be resolved.
The district said it is working to fix it as soon as possible.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group