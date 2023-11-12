Cyber security threat causes issues for Henry County Schools network, officials say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A cyber security threat will keep teachers and students off Henry County School’s network for some time.

The district alerted state and federal agencies when it learned of the suspicious activity.

It says safety has not been compromised as alert systems like fire alarms and entrance buzzers remain operational.

The restricted access means getting grades or lessons will be limited.

A timeline was not shared on when these security issues will be resolved.

The district said it is working to fix it as soon as possible.

