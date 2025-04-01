Cleanup efforts underway after EF-1 tornado knocks down over 100 trees in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The first full day of storm cleanup efforts is underway after an EF-1 tornado moved through Henry County on Monday.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Henry County on Tuesday where leaders say more than 100 trees came down, many of which blocked roads or hit homes.

Regan spoke with neighbors living along Brannon Road who said they were panicked as the tornado and came through and left the road blocked.

Cherly Callaway says she was worried her roof would be torn off or worse. She says the tornado with 80 to 90 mph winds narrowly missed her home, but mowed down dozens of trees.

The tornado traveled for over six miles over a period of eight minutes, according to preliminary data.

Kinnari Patel said she had to rush for cover when a tree crashed through her fence and landed just a few feet from her house.

“Winds are blowing, things are shaking,” Patel described. “Just glad it missed my house, barely missed it.”

A crew told Regan that in that area alone, they cut up and cleared more than 60 trees and have more work to do on Wednesday.

