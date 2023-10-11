Car crashes through store at Tanger Outlets

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A store was heavily damaged in Locust Grove Tuesday when a car drove through it.
Locust Grove police say a person accidentally drove into the Carter’s Babies and Kids store at Tanger Outlets.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.
