Henry County

Car crashes through store at Tanger Outlets

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Car crashes through store at Tanger Outlets (Locust Grove Police Department)

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A store was heavily damaged in Locust Grove Tuesday when a car drove through it.

Locust Grove police say a person accidentally drove into the Carter’s Babies and Kids store at Tanger Outlets.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

