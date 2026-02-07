Atlanta’s Love Your Park 2026 aims to boost volunteer involvement

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation and the nonprofit Park Pride have launched Love Your Park 2026, a monthlong volunteer initiative held throughout February.

The program aims to engage 1,000 volunteers in beautification and restoration projects across every City Council district.

The initiative, now in its third year, focuses on community-driven investment in Atlanta’s parks and green spaces. It serves as a collaborative effort between city departments and community organizations to foster civic engagement and park stewardship.

Volunteers can participate as individuals or as part of organized groups, including families, youth groups, schools and corporate or community teams.

Projects include litter cleanups, mulching and weeding garden beds, invasive plant removal, habitat restoration and general park beautification. These activities are designed as low-cost, high-impact efforts to improve local green spaces.

In 2025, the Love Your Park initiative supported 35 service projects across the city. This effort engaged 818 volunteers who contributed more than 2,500 hours of hands-on service. The current goal of 1,000 volunteers represents a continued expansion of the program.

Justin Cutler, commissioner of the Department of Parks & Recreation, stated that the initiative is intended to build a lasting connection between residents and their local environment. Cutler noted that the program aligns with the city’s focus on collaborative community improvement.

“Love Your Park is about more than improving our green spaces it’s about building a culture of volunteering across the City of Atlanta,” Cutler said. He added that the initiative demonstrates what is possible when residents, partners and the city work together to care for community spaces.

Michael Halicki, president and CEO of Park Pride, described the monthlong event as an opportunity for residents to engage with their neighbors. Park Pride is a citywide nonprofit that supports park conservancies and community groups.“

“Love is in the air all month long, especially in our parks and green spaces. Atlanta’s parks thrive when people feel connected to them and Love Your Park is a great opportunity to come together with your neighbors to help our parks shine—all while having fun,” Halicki said.

Projects are hosted by various organizations, including park conservancies, Friends of the Park groups and nonprofit partners. These organizations provide meaningful opportunities for stewardship and neighborhood connection throughout all City Council districts.

Registration for the initiative is currently open to the public at parkpride.org/love-your-park/. More projects will continue to be added throughout the month as more community partners commit to hosting volunteer days.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group