Atlanta Motor Speedway building new gatehouses to speed up fan entry process

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Motor Speedway announced on Wednesday a few upgrades are coming to the race track in time for its upcoming NASCAR race weekend in February.

The speedway will build three new gatehouses aimed at modernizing the entrances and speeding up the process for fans.

Fans can expect to use the gatehouses for the first time at the Craftsman Truck/Xfinity Doubleheader on Feb. 24 and the Ambetter Health 400 on Feb. 25.

“Whether it’s reconfiguring our track to give us the hottest racing on the NASCAR circuit, adding to the fan entertainment throughout the weekend, or upgrading our fan amenities, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “These new gatehouses are just another example of that. They’re going to look great and, most importantly, get our fans into the facility quicker so they can spend more time enjoying themselves.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The gatehouses will be at Gate 12 that services the Earnhardt and Champions grandstands; Gate 14 for the Johnson and Champions grandstands; and Gate 13 for the main entryway.

The new gatehouses are just one of the exciting changes for Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2024. The track announced back in October that will get its first NASCAR playoff race in 16 years.

The Quaker State 400 will move from July to Sept. 8 to become the opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Tickets for both race weekends are still on sale.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Motor Speedway has host plenty of exciting races over the years. Channel 2 has been there for qualifying rounds and races since the 1960s.

You can watch more about WSB-TV’s coverage of racing in Atlanta from our 75th anniversary special below.

Celebrating 75: Thrills, twists and triumphs at Atlanta Motor Speedway Channel 2 has been there for qualifying rounds and races since the 1960s.

©2023 Cox Media Group