  • Armed men rob Outback Steakhouse with customers dining inside, police say

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a group who robbed a popular restaurant as customers finished up dinner Saturday night.

    It happened at the Outback Steakhouse on North Park Court right off I-75 in Henry County. One person is in custody, but police are still looking for the others. 

    No customers or employees were hurt, according to police. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the restaurant, where she spoke with an employee about the robbery. 

    TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS SUNDAY AM: The employee walks Pozen through the terrifying moments. Plus hear from a father who was kept out of his neighborhood as police searched for suspects.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories