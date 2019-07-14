Armed men rob Outback Steakhouse with customers dining inside, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a group who robbed a popular restaurant as customers finished up dinner Saturday night.
It happened at the Outback Steakhouse on North Park Court right off I-75 in Henry County. One person is in custody, but police are still looking for the others.
No customers or employees were hurt, according to police.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the restaurant, where she spoke with an employee about the robbery.
