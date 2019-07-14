  • BREAKING: Man found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in home, police say

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police say a man was found dead in southwest Atlanta of multiple gunshot wounds Saturday. 

    The man was found dead around 4 p.m. in a home on Alder Lane. 

    Police said it appears the victim has been dead for several days. 

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene, where he talked to friends of the victim, who said he was father to two young children. 

    We're working to learn more about the victim for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    Homicide investigators are responding and working to learn what happened. 

    TRENDING STORIES

    The victim's name has not been released but police said he is in his mid-30s. 

    Police have also not named a suspect. 

    Police are asking anyone with information to call Atlanta Police Homicide. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories