Henry County families learn their homes may be impacted by an expansion project

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta metro area has seen rapid growth in the past few years, and with growth comes the expansion of roads.

Along a stretch of Jonesboro Road, the state is planning a potential widening project that may impact 34 homes and businesses.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live in Henry County on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where some families learned their homes are in the path of the expansion project.

“Everything just came all of a sudden and we just don’t understand,” said a neighbor.

David Needham with the Georgia Eminent Domain Law Firm, held a meeting Thursday to talk people through a potential expansion on Jonesboro Road.

His first key is to be calm.

“Keeping a level head, gathering information, and verifying information provided to you is key,” said Needham.

When the Georgia Department of Transportation needs your property they will give you an agent to explain the process and get an independent assessor to provide a fair market value offer.

“Essentially, what we are doing is forecasting what is going to happen to the property in the future,” said Needham.

Just as if you were selling your home in the open market, you are allowed to negotiate. In 78 percent of cases, GDOT says they purchase the property this way.

But in other cases, the government can turn to eminent domain where they can take your property. However, it requires the state to prove the property is needed for the public’s best interest.

“The process can take years can take years to go to trial. Ultimately, the balance is the need to do the project and keep the community intact,” said Needham.

If you are forced to sell, know what’s on the table, GDOT actually does pay for closing costs, can pay for moving, and even the difference in interest rates.

