Heavy smoke seen as North Georgia Dollar General store goes up in flames

COHUTTA, Ga. — Firefighters in North Georgia had to not only battle flames, but also the heat, as a Dollar General store caught fire on Monday.

In a post from Whitfield County Fire, photos show smoke billowing from the store along Cleveland Highway in Cohutta.

Other photos show firefighters inside the store trying to put out the flames, barely seen through the smoke.

Temperatures are in the 90s right now across that area.

Another photo showed a group of firefighters resting in the shade of the building as others continued to fight the fire.

Whitfield County Fire said the flames have been brought under control, but is still asking people to avoid the area.

