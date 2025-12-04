Healthcare logistics company expanding Georgia operations, will create almost 500 jobs

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Georgia Governor’s Office announced Thursday that BioTouch, a global healthcare logistics company, will invest $12.5 million to expand its facilities in Columbus, creating 480 new jobs over the next four years.

The expansion will take place at BioTouch’s existing facilities in Corporate Ridge Business Park and Columbus East Industrial Park, with full operations expected by 2028.

This move highlights Georgia’s growing role in the healthcare logistics sector.

“BioTouch’s decision to double down on Georgia underscores how our approach to economic development is bringing opportunity to all parts of the state,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

BioTouch specializes in healthcare kitting and logistics solutions, including custom healthcare kitting, specialty courier services, and advanced temperature-controlled logistics.

The company’s Columbus operations focus on manufacturing kits for medical testing and sample collection.

“Expanding in Columbus has been a pivotal chapter in our growth story,” Rob Coyle, CEO of BioTouch, said.

BioTouch currently employs approximately 390 team members in Columbus.

“BioTouch’s expansion is a powerful vote of confidence in Columbus and our people,” Chairman Selvin Hollingsworth, Development Authority of Columbus, said.

The expansion will significantly increase its workforce in Muscogee County, contributing to local economic growth.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team, along with the Development Authority of Columbus, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start, are involved in supporting this expansion project.

Interested applicants can learn more and apply for positions online here.

According to the governor’s office, BioTouch’s expansion in Columbus is expected to enhance the local economy and strengthen Georgia’s position in the global healthcare supply chain.

