Headliner named for 4th of July fireworks celebrations

    ATLANTA - The Georgia World Congress Center Authority has announced the headliner for this year's Fourth of July celebrations: After 7.

    The Platinum-certified R&B group features Kevon Edmonds and Melvin Edmonds and Keith Mitchell. The Edmonds brothers are the siblings of R&B singer-songwriter-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

    After 7 is best known for its chart-topping hits “Ready or Not” and “Can’t Stop.”  

    This year’s celebration has moved to International Plaza, the green space and surrounding areas located between Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Philips Arena

    Gates will open onto International Plaza at 6 p.m. WSB-TV will broadcast the fireworks live during  the primetime special “Georgia Salutes America” hosted by Channel 2's Jovita Moore and sports director Zach Klein.

    Additional entertainment for the celebration include:

    • Keisha Jackson
    • Christian Jones
    • Kayte Burgess
    • Von Grey
    • Hamilton Park
    • Dionne Farris from Arrested Development
    • Cody Matlock
    • Klymaxx
    • Melvin Miller
    • JessLove
    • The Van Lears
    • Charlie Singleton from Cameo
    • Griots String Ensemble 

