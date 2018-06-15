Headliner named for 4th of July fireworks celebrations

ATLANTA - The Georgia World Congress Center Authority has announced the headliner for this year's Fourth of July celebrations: After 7.
The Platinum-certified R&B group features Kevon Edmonds and Melvin Edmonds and Keith Mitchell. The Edmonds brothers are the siblings of R&B singer-songwriter-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.
After 7 is best known for its chart-topping hits “Ready or Not” and “Can’t Stop.”
This year’s celebration has moved to International Plaza, the green space and surrounding areas located between Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Philips Arena
Gates will open onto International Plaza at 6 p.m. WSB-TV will broadcast the fireworks live during the primetime special “Georgia Salutes America” hosted by Channel 2's Jovita Moore and sports director Zach Klein.
Additional entertainment for the celebration include:
- Keisha Jackson
- Christian Jones
- Kayte Burgess
- Von Grey
- Hamilton Park
- Dionne Farris from Arrested Development
- Cody Matlock
- Klymaxx
- Melvin Miller
- JessLove
- The Van Lears
- Charlie Singleton from Cameo
- Griots String Ensemble
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
