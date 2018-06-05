ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta's largest fireworks display will have a new home this year.
The annual 4th of July celebration is moving from Centennial Olympic Park to International Plaza, the green space between the Georgia World Congress Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Philips Arena. Organizers say the change in venue is due to ongoing construction in Centennial Olympic Park.
Visitors can expect the same fun-filled evening of music and entertainment and fireworks, including the annual live broadcast of the show on WSB-TV.
GWCCA has again partnered with WSB-TV, which will broadcast the fireworks live during its award-winning primetime special “Georgia Salutes America.” This program is a mix of music and special stories spotlighting the men and women who serve in our armed forces. It will be hosted by Channel 2's Jovita Moore, anchor of Channel 2 Action News at 5, 6, and 11 p.m., and Channel 2's Sports Director Zach Klein.
The show is free and family-friendly. Gates open onto International Plaza at 6 p.m. The live broadcast of "Georgia Salutes America" begins at 9 p.m.
The musical headliners will be announced later.
“We are excited to once again host the Southeast’s best Fourth of July celebration on our campus,” said GWCCA’s chief commercial officer Joe Bocherer. “With the park undergoing improvements that will create an enhanced visitor experience, it was important for us to keep this tradition in place. It’s our gift to the community.”
