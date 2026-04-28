Hawks-Knicks series shift back to Madison Square Garden for pivotal Game 5

NEW YORK — The Atlanta Hawks are back at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for Game 5 of the first round playoffs against the New York Knicks.

It’s now a best 2-of-3 series after the teams split their home schedules. Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson told Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo that everyone is keeping a positive mindset.

They just need to take care of business on Tuesday night.

“We just gotta go out there, do what we gotta do, and come back with a win,” Johnson said.

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The Hawks have already won a game on the Knicks home court with CJ McCollum’s winning jumper with 12.5 seconds left in Game 2.

Mastrangelo asked that kind of win at one of the tougher road environments adds to Atlanta’s confidence heading into Game 5.

“Our focus, it sounds crazy, that you’re not discounting Madison Square Garden and the Knicks and fans and the moment and all those things, but I think to understand that’s there and to keep our focus on our execution and the things we need to do,” head coach Quin Snyder said.

“We’ve been, you now, we’ve been able to do that this season on the road, and every game requires something different though.”

No matter who wins Tuesday night, Game 6 will be an elimination game at State Farm Arena.

Game 5 tips off at 8 p.m. A time for Game 6 on Thursday has not been set.

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