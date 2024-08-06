Have you seen him? APD searching for ‘critically missing’ 11-year-old

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a “critically missing” 11-year-old.
Police said Kendrick Sanders was last seen Monday night near his house on Sells Ave in southwest Atlanta.
Police said Sanders is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray shirt with green sleeves, gray sweatpants and red, white and blue shoes.
If you see Sanders, police ask that you contact them at 404-546-4260.
