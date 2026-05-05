Hate sitting in Atlanta traffic? You’ll want to avoid I-285 on westside this weekend

ATLANTA — If you are traveling through Atlanta this weekend, get ready for a major road project that will shut down Interstate 285 in southwest Atlanta.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields has been warning you about the closures and getting you prepared for them on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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The Georgia Department of Transportation will shut down all lanes on I-285 southbound and northbound for two miles between MLK Jr. Drive and Cascade Road exits. It’s part of the I-20/I-285 interchange project that is already underway.

GDOT expects to see “significant, region-wide delays” when the lanes are closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Shields says drivers should plan on using the following alternates:

If you’re traveling on I-285 north, take I-85 by the airport to the downtown connector.

If you’re traveling on I-285 south, take I-75 south through northwest Atlanta to the downtown connector.

If you’re traveling near the airport and I-20, use Camp Creek Pkwy/Thornton Road.

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