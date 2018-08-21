Hard to say goodbye: Parents become emotional dropping kids off at Georgia State

ATLANTA - It’s a bittersweet moment for any parent: Dropping their children off for their first day of college.
Georgia State University captured those memorable moments in a video during move-in day last week.
The video shows families moving their children into the dorms at Georgia State, and giving them some important last words of advice.
Some family members cried, others reflected on the life they shared – but they all had one thing in common: Pride for their children.
Good luck to the new class of 2022!
Georgia State University - Move In 2018 from Georgia State on Vimeo.
