Haralson County man in jail since 2022 pleads guilty to child molestation

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office announced a 37-year-old man from Buchanan had pled guilty to two counts of child molestation.

Jonathon David Swanger had been in sheriff’s office custody since August 18, 2022 on those charges.

On June 7, the sheriff’s office said Swanger entered his guilty plea as part of an ongoing legal process.

Now, Swanger has been sentenced to 40 years, with 19 to be served in custody.

“The safety of our children is paramount, and our law enforcement officers are at the forefront of this mission” Sheriff Stacy Williams said in a statement. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Sgt. Jason Bowman and Assistant District Attorney Sara Japour for their tireless efforts in this case. Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in obtaining this conviction and making Haralson County a safer place for all of us.”

The sheriff’s office said the sentence for Swanger “reflects the severity of the charges and the commitment” of the county’s law enforcement and judicial system to protect members of the community and ensure justice for victims.

