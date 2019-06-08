  • HAPPENING NOW: Heavy rain moving through to start your Saturday

    Updated:

    Keep those umbrellas handy! The wet pattern you've seen this week will continue through the weekend. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon says we will see scattered rain showers along with a few thunderstorms Saturday. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is using the most powerful weather technology to track the rain and thunderstorms that will impact your weekend, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts] 

    Many areas could pick up to 4 inches of rain by Wednesday with more possible in the north Georgia mountains.

    A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Rabun and Habersham counties until 8 p.m. Sunday.

    The rain will keep temperatures mild for the next several days. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories