HAPPENING NOW: Heavy rain moving through to start your Saturday

Keep those umbrellas handy! The wet pattern you've seen this week will continue through the weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon says we will see scattered rain showers along with a few thunderstorms Saturday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is using the most powerful weather technology to track the rain and thunderstorms that will impact your weekend, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
This is the view in downtown Atlanta. Rain and areas of fog could slow you down. Give yourself some extra time heading out. pic.twitter.com/9btwaWpYa7— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) June 8, 2019
Many areas could pick up to 4 inches of rain by Wednesday with more possible in the north Georgia mountains.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Rabun and Habersham counties until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Flash Flood Watch for Rabun and Habersham counties until 8PM Sunday. These areas can expect 2-4" with some localized spots getting more than 4". pic.twitter.com/12xYSsrtNC— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) June 8, 2019
The rain will keep temperatures mild for the next several days.
Rainfall totals through ealry next week: much of north Georgia will see 2-4". NE Georgia mountains could pick up more than 4" in spots. pic.twitter.com/ovhePUsURC— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) June 8, 2019
