HAPPENING NOW: Clark's Christmas Kids is back for the 29th year

DUNWOODY, Ga. - The 29th year of Clark Howard's Christmas Kids kicked off in Dunwoody today.
This year, the nearly two-week event is expected to provide gifts for more than 10,000 children in Georgia's foster care system who otherwise might not get anything on Christmas morning.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik is at the Walmart location where Clark is collecting the gifts for the children.
ON CHANNEL 2 AT 4 P.M.: We'll have LIVE coverage of the donations going on right now
You can donate to Clark's Christmas Kids through Dec. 15th at 10 Walmart locations throughout metro Atlanta. For more information, click here.
Hanging with @ClarkHoward and @MarkArum at #ClarksChristmasKids. Live at 4 in #Dunwoody! pic.twitter.com/dlikrOGOBa— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) December 5, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}