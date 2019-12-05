  • HAPPENING NOW: Clark's Christmas Kids is back for the 29th year

    By: Mike Petchenik

    DUNWOODY, Ga. - The 29th year of Clark Howard's Christmas Kids kicked off in Dunwoody today.

    This year, the nearly two-week event is expected to provide gifts for more than 10,000 children in Georgia's foster care system who otherwise might not get anything on Christmas morning.

    You can donate to Clark's Christmas Kids through Dec. 15th at 10 Walmart locations throughout metro Atlanta. For more information, click here.

