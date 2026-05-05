Hapeville woman celebrates 100th birthday. Her secret to a long life? Chocolate

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Hapeville woman is celebrating a major milestone on Tuesday. Mrs. Gloria Holder turns 100 years old.

The Georgian Lakeside Senior Living in Roswell shared her story and photos with Channel 2 Action News this week.

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Holder was born May 5, 1926 in Mountain View, Ga. She moved to Hapeville after she married her husband, John Martin Holder, and raised their two sons.

Over the years, Holder has been the proud grandmother to six grandchildren and great-grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren.

Holder said her faith and family has carried her through the last 100 years. And of course, her secret to longevity.

“Eat more chocolate,” she says.

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