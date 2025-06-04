Hank Aaron game-worn jersey sold for $168,000 at auction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A jersey worn by baseball legend Hank Aaron during his Milwaukee Braves days sold at a recent auction.

Grey Flannel Actions in Arizona auctioned the 1963 jersey for $168,000.

The jersey is from the 1963 season when Aaron finished with 44 home runs and 31 stolen bases.

He was the first player to record at least 40 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season, according to MLB records.

The 1963 season was also one of the final seasons in Milwaukee before the Braves’ move to Atlanta in 1966.

Hammerin’ Hank memorabilia is a hot commodity for baseball collectors. A 1954 Hank Aaron game-worn rookie jersey sold at an auction last year for $2.1 million.

