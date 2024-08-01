Stamp honoring Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron unveiled at Truist Park

Hank Aaron broke records and racial barriers in baseball.

On Wednesday, a ceremony was held at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, to honor the late Braves great for his inspirational achievements and to unveil the new commemorative U.S. Postal Service stamp in his honor.

Hank Aaron’s widow, Billye Suber Aaron, spoke at the ceremony.

“I want to say that Hank Aaron was a very, very special person,” she said.

The postal service presented her with a plaque featuring the stamp’s artwork.

It features a portrait of Aaron as a member of the Atlanta Braves in his famous right-handed batting stance.

“I’m happy to stand here and receive this plaque,” Aaron said.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer served as emcee for the ceremony.

The stamp is a tribute to Aaron and his greatness.

“Kids all over the country will be able to see him, you know, on an envelope. And be able to say, who is that? And they’ll be able to look him up and see the legend that he is,” Albert Ruiz with the U.S. Postal Service said.

Hammerin’ Hank is a legend for beating Babe Ruth’s home run record 50 years ago and helping to break racial barriers in Major League Baseball.

“I cannot think of anything more fitting and more American than being honored on a stamp,” Howard Bryant, author of The Last Hero: A Life of Henry Aaron said.

The Hank Aaron forever stamp is now on sale at U.S. post offices and online at USPS.com.

