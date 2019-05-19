Hands-free law went into effect almost a year ago. How much impact is it having?

Next weekend officially kicks off the summer driving season and it has been almost a year since Georgia's hands-free law went into effect.
Is it having an impact on drivers? You may see the number of deaths on Georgia roads displayed on the electronic signs statewide. So far, the numbers are down this year.
The Georgia Department of Transportation hopes to continue that trend and says now is a good time to remind everyone: Stay alert. Stay off your phones.
MONDAY ON CHANNEL 2: We're talking to drivers and looking into the numbers. The one shocking stat officials are seeing in deadly crashes so far this year, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}