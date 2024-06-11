Worker hospitalized after being hit by car on I-985

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A worker is recovering after officials said he was hit by a car on Interstate 985 Monday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., Georgia State Patrol was called to I-985 northbound at Elachee Bridge regarding a crash involving a person hit by a car.

During the investigation, troopers learned that Jhon M. Padilla Pereira, 22, of Tampa, Fla. had crossed the I-985 northbound lanes with his work crew and walked on the grass median to perform work.

Officials said Kelley R. Shorts, 52 of Buford, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, when she tried to slow down due to traffic and veered off the road to the left, into the grass median.

GSP said the Elantra hit a guardrail before hitting Padilla with the car’s left headlight. Padilla was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. According to GSP, at this time no charges have been filed.

