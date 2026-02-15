Woman hospitalized in Hall County fire

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was sent to the hospital after a home fire Saturday. Three people were displaced.

Hall County Fire Rescue said they responded to the 5000 block of Willie Robinson Road in Gainesville for reports of a residential fire at around 1 p.m.

Crews found a mobile home with heavy fire throughout. Fire crews attacked the fire from the inside of the residence, putting most of the fire out quickly.

One woman was was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for minor injuries, and two men were cleared by medical professionals at the scene.

All three have been displaced by the fire, as the home is considered a total loss. The American Red Cross was notified to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

