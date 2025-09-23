Woman accused of arson, insurance fraud in Hall County fire

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested and charged with arson Friday following an August fire investigation at Saddlehorse Drive in Hall County.

Jamie Renee Millsap, 54, of Flowery Branch, was arrested after the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office said it determined the fire was intentionally set after a thorough investigation.

Millsap was charged with arson in the first degree, fraudulent insurance claims and reckless conduct.

Jamie Millsap Jamie Millsap is accused of arson in an August house fire. (Source: Hall County Sheriff's Office)

The fire occurred on Aug. 29 at about 4 a.m. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a residential fire in the 6200 block of Saddlehorse Drive and found the single-story residence fully involved.

They began a defensive attack on the fire using aerial operations.

The residents were not home at the time, and the primary search confirmed the house was clear.

Despite efforts to control the blaze, the home was extensively damaged and considered a total loss.

The investigation was aided by K-9 Apollo from the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

