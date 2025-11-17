Lake Lanier visitors urged to use extra caution as water levels lower

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Due to lower rainfall levels than normal, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is telling the public to be cautious when going to Lake Lanier.

The news came out Thursday, when USACE said the below-normal rainfall conditions were having an impact on federal reservoir levels in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint Basin.

As of Nov. 12, USACE said Lake Lanier’s water level was at what they consider above the historic median elevation.

Currently, the water level is about five feet below the norm for this time of year, what’s known as the full winter pool or the maximum level reached in the winter.

However, Lake Lanier has “received significantly less rainfall than the historic median amount for this calendar year,” so the agency is monitoring current conditions as dry conditions are expected to continue.

“The below normal rainfall conditions are likely to continue lower water levels in our reservoirs, and we just want to remind the recreational public to be cautious as levels drop,” Dustin Gautney, Mobile District Public Affairs chief, said in a statement. “Underwater hazards such as shoals, tree stumps, and old roadbeds are closer to the surface and pose greater danger to boaters and swimmers. The best way to practice safety on the water is always to remember to wear your life jacket and watch for obstructions.”

