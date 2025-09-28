Toddler killed when family member moves vehicle in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are investigating the death of a toddler who was killed in a tragic accident on Sunday.

According to police, emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Oakland Drive at around 11 a.m. where a child had been run over by a vehicle.

The 18-month old child died from their injuries. Police said family members were at the home, and one of them ran over the child when they went to move a vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group