Toddler killed when family member moves vehicle in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are investigating the death of a toddler who was killed in a tragic accident on Sunday.
According to police, emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Oakland Drive at around 11 a.m. where a child had been run over by a vehicle.
The 18-month old child died from their injuries. Police said family members were at the home, and one of them ran over the child when they went to move a vehicle.
