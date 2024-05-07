TN man arrested in Hall County drug bust with meth, fentanyl, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Tennessee man was arrested during a drug bust Friday in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Jordan Caleb Hammontree, 34, of Newport, Tenn., was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl during a bust on Old Athens Highway.

Investigators seized 23 grams of meth and 18 grams of fentanyl.

They say the drugs were packaged in individual baggies for resale.

The total street value of the drugs is estimated at $5,400.

Hammontree was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and felony possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

He was also charged with violating his probation.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail.

