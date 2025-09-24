‘Til the cows come home: Missing bovines mooove back to Hall County farm

CLERMONT, Ga. — A group of cows reported missing from a Hall County farm over the weekend has made their way back home.

Glo-Crest Dairy and Mountain Fresh Creamery in the Hall County town of Clermont said that sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, three of their heifers vanished.

Workers and friends spent days looking for the cows to no avail.

But the dairy farm says the cows were spotted walking up the road together on Tuesday.

"Not sure where they have been or what they were doing," owners wrote on social media. "Boy, if only cows could talk!"

The farmers say it’s uncommon for young cows to leave the herd, feed and water.

“They are tired, hungry and thirsty but are ok and happy to be home!" farmers wrote.

Glo-Crest Dairy was founded in 2000, according to its website, and focuses on producing milk that’s used in ice cream and butter at Mountain Fresh Creamery.

