‘Plane Train’ at Hartsfield-Jackson airport delayed, shut down overnight for ‘system improvements’

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will adjust its Plane Train operations this week during overnight hours on Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday so crews can make system improvements.

Passengers traveling late at night should plan for delays as the Plane Train will operate in shuttle mode with longer wait times from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on both nights. The Domestic Baggage Claim Station will also be closed during these hours.

On the night of Wednesday into Thursday, the Plane Train service between Concourses E and F will be suspended from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., with a single shuttle running between Concourse E and Concourse T.

From 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on both nights, the Plane Train system will shut down completely, leaving no train service available. Passengers are advised to allow extra time for travel and follow directional signage for alternative transportation options.

Airport staff will be available to assist travelers during these adjustments.

