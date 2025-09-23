Citing audit, Cherokee Co. Board of Education says opting out of homestead exemption was ‘valid’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An audit commissioned by the Cherokee County Board of Education to study revenue changes related to a homestead exemption law “validated” the choice to opt out, according to a newly released report.

The audit focused on how not opting out of the new homestead exemption created by last year’s House Bill 581 could have impacted the school district’s funding.

HB 581 set an increase limit based on regional Consumer Price Index data, or inflation rates.

The audit, undertaken by Team SPD on behalf of the district, found that if the district had not opted out of the exemption, property assessments would be limited to 2.4% annually, while the overall market was assumed to have a 6% annual growth.

According to the report’s findings, which were discussed at a Sept. 18 board meeting, choosing to opt out of the exemption meant homestead assessments would not be limited by the increase cap.

Based on their projections, “the district could generate up to $250.8 million in additional tax revenue between 2025 and 2030,” by opting out.

The audit said that “this represents a significant increase compared to the district’s initial estimate of approximately $54.9 million, and highlights an opportunity to refine the original financial model.”

"Our financial analysis indicates that, under the selected assumptions, remaining under HB 581 would have reduced CCSD’s school tax revenue by approximately $250.8 million between 2025 and 2030. This figure is $195.9 million higher than the district’s initial estimate of $54.9 million," the report says.

As supplied to the district, the audit “validates” their opting out of the homestead exemption in order to avoid lost revenue for the district’s needs over the next five years.

