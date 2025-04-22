Threat against Hall County high school found to be not credible

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against the lives of students and staff at Chestatee High School that ended up not being credible.

Following a threatening call just after 2 p.m. Monday, the school on Sardis Road was placed on an interior lockdown while law enforcement searched the campus.

Dozens of uniformed members of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, including four K9 teams, responded to search the campus.

After the parking lot and the outside perimeter of the school were cleared and deemed safe, students were removed from the buildings.

Fortunately, nothing suspicious was found during the search.

The investigation is ongoing as investigators work to determine who made the call.

No one was injured during the incident.

